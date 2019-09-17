September 17, 2019

NOW MARIANNE WILLIAMSON CLAIMS SHE DIDN’T SAY WHAT SHE SAID ABOUT CONSERVATIVES: “So she’s just like the rest of them. She accidentally told the truth, and now she’s walking it back because it’s politically inconvenient. She’s terrified that her own tribe will cast her out for her heresy. Marianne Williamson is never going to be president. She never would’ve earned my vote, but at least she earned my respect. Now that’s gone too. All because she’s afraid of alienating people who hate her anyway. Politics ruins everything.”