September 17, 2019

WINSTON SMITH, CALL YOUR OFFICE: Merriam-Webster Adds Non-Binary Definition of ‘They’ to Dictionary. “The word ‘they’ now has four definitions on the Merriam-Webster website, including the latest addition, which describes ‘they’ as ‘used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.’ To use the word in a sentence, Merriam-Webster gives the following example: ‘They had adopted their gender-neutral name a few years ago, when they began to consciously identify as nonbinary — that is, neither male nor female.’”