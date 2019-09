ANY INSTITUTION — OR PERSON — NOT CONTROLLED BY THE LEFT IS ILLEGITIMATE: To Balance the Scales of Justice, Don’t Be Afraid to Pack the Court: The lifetime appointments of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh cry out for Democratic hardball in response. This is a tacit admission, if one were needed, that all the Kavanaugh stuff is just political BS.

UPDATE: John Roberts is culpable in the Kavanaugh attacks. He showed you could rough up the ref and change the call.