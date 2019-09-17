September 17, 2019

THESE DAYS, JUST THE FACT THAT IT’S IN THE NYT IS A STRONG INDICATOR OF TRAINWRECKERY: Howard Kurtz: How I realized the NY Times Kavanaugh story was a train wreck.

UPDATE: Piers Morgan: Trump’s right – this Kavanaugh sex smear fiasco proves the New York Times is now a partisan hack paper intent on destroying his presidency by any means necessary.

Let me get this absolutely straight: the supposedly most prestigious newspaper in America published an unbelievably damaging allegation against a Supreme Court justice and neglected to mention that the supposed victim of this ‘sexual assault’ doesn’t remember it ever happening?

And the New York Times KNEW this fact but decided not to include it in their report?

So they deliberately withheld from their readers a staggeringly important piece of information that would have led the vast majority of those readers to have a very different perception as to the veracity of this story?

This is the very worst kind of indefensible guttersnipe journalism; a trumped-up smear with no credible basis of evidence to support it, designed to destroy the reputation of one of America’s highest ranking lawmakers, and possibly cost him his job.

And it raises a number of very difficult questions for the New York Times.

First, who took the decision to leave out that salient fact, and who else knew?

Second, why did they take that decision?

Third, what is the New York Times doing publishing such scurrilous unverified gossip like this in the first place?

It’s hard not to conclude that they did it because their anti-Trump agenda is now so embedded in the newspaper’s DNA they’re prepared to play fast and loose with facts if it helps take him down.