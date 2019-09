THIS IS TRAGIC, AS I’M LUKEWARM ON TURKEY MEATBALLS. “Some of the anti-cancer benefits of tomatoes, specifically those from a compound called lycopene, could disappear when they’re eaten with iron-rich foods, according to a new study from The Ohio State University.”

On the other hand, the subjects in this study consumed “either a tomato extract-based shake with iron or one without iron.” For that, you might not want to live.