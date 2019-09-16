September 16, 2019

A WOMAN TO ADMIRE: Arizona woman eats two 72-ounce steaks in an hour at Big Texan in Amarillo. “You might think Sudo is too trim-looking to polish off the Big Texan’s gargantuan meal. However, a longtime employee told me years ago the ones who can most easily accomplish it are not the big, beefy eaters, but the wiry ones. In addition to the 72-ounce steak, the Big Texan challenge includes a salad, a shrimp cocktail, a baked potato and a roll. You get the meal for free if you consume it all in an hour.”