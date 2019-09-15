September 15, 2019

ROGER KIMBALL: A fresh assassination of Brett Kavanaugh’s character. Shame, shame on The New York Times and its sweaty minions for abetting the revival of this grotesque calumny:

Since we’re walking down memory lane by looking back at the disgusting effort to destroy Brett Kavanaugh, it is worth reminding ourselves about what was at stake in that perverted effort to weaponize the nomination process for partisan ends. Kavanaugh himself summarized it eloquently. Dismissing as groundless ‘smears’ the cornucopia of allegations that had been fabricated like little ju ju dolls to destroy him, he went on to note that such evidence-free allegations not only ‘debase our public discourse,’

‘they are also a threat to any man or woman who wishes to serve our country. Such grotesque and obvious character assassination — if allowed to succeed — will dissuade competent and good people of all political persuasions from service. As I told the committee during my hearing, a federal judge must be independent, not swayed by public or political pressure. That is the kind of judge I will always be. I will not be intimidated into withdrawing from this process. The coordinated effort to destroy my good name will not drive me out. The vile threats of violence against my family will not drive me out. The last-minute character assassination will not succeed.’

