September 15, 2019

NEW YORK TIMES PUBLISHES NEW UNCORROBORATED ALLEGATION AGAINST BRETT KAVANAUGH BY FORMER CLASSMATE.

There’s also a crucial bit of information in the book not included in the article, “The book notes, quietly, that the woman Max Stier named as having been supposedly victimized by Kavanaugh and friends denies any memory of the alleged event. Seems, I don’t know, significant.” So, Max Stier named the alleged victim of the incident, but she denies the story. Wow. Why are we even talking about this?

Exit question from Sean Davis of the Federalist: “Is that the same Max Stier who was one of Clinton’s defense attorneys? Yes, yes it is.”

“And yet liberals wonder why public trust in the media has plummeted.”