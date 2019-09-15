September 15, 2019

YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BLOG: American Jews Are in Total Denial about the Democratic Party.

Although as Dennis Prager wrote years ago, “Despite their secularism, Jews may be the most religious ethnic group in the world. The problem is that their religion is rarely Judaism; rather it is every ‘ism’ of the Left. These include liberalism, socialism, feminism, Marxism and environmentalism. Jews involved in these movements believe in them with the same ideological fervor and same suspension of critical reason with which many religious people believe in their religion. It is therefore usually as hard to shake a liberal Jew’s belief in the Left and in the Democratic Party as it is to shake an evangelical Christian’s belief in Christianity. The big difference, however, is that the Christian believer acknowledges his Christianity is a belief, whereas the believer in liberalism views his belief as entirely the product of rational inquiry.”

Related: Bari Weiss Explains How To Fight The Rise Of Anti-Semitism.