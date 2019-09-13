September 13, 2019
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Fascist Fangs Come Out at Dem Debate.
I didn’t watch all of Round 3, I went back to my old ways and let Twitter and my PJ Media colleagues watch it for me. Doing that gives me a good way to assess which candidates are resonating and who’s getting the most favorable buzz.
I did, however, tune in every now and then, immediately regretting the decision each time.
Each time I did, I saw a different candidate explain why the federal government needed to intervene in my life in order to make it “better.” Suffice it to say that I was not moved by the sales pitch.
It reminded me very much of PJ O’Rourke’s quip about the title of one of those books Hillary Clinton allowed herself to be named author of: “Washington is the village, and you’re the child.”