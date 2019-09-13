September 13, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Fascist Fangs Come Out at Dem Debate.

I didn’t watch all of Round 3, I went back to my old ways and let Twitter and my PJ Media colleagues watch it for me. Doing that gives me a good way to assess which candidates are resonating and who’s getting the most favorable buzz.

I did, however, tune in every now and then, immediately regretting the decision each time.

Each time I did, I saw a different candidate explain why the federal government needed to intervene in my life in order to make it “better.” Suffice it to say that I was not moved by the sales pitch.