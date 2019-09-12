September 12, 2019
THIS PROBABLY WON’T BE MENTIONED IN TONIGHT’S DEBATE: Federal prosecutors recommend that Andrew McCabe, former FBI second-in-command, face criminal charge. “Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe after a Justice Department Inspector General’s report found he misstated his involvement in a leak to The Wall Street Journal days before the election about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation. He was ousted days before he could begin collecting retirement benefits.”