September 12, 2019

THIS PROBABLY WON’T BE MENTIONED IN TONIGHT’S DEBATE: Federal prosecutors recommend that Andrew McCabe, former FBI second-in-command, face criminal charge. “Then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired McCabe after a Justice Department Inspector General’s report found he misstated his involvement in a leak to The Wall Street Journal days before the election about an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation. He was ousted days before he could begin collecting retirement benefits.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:36 pm
