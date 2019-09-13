September 13, 2019

CONVENIENCE: Walmart rolls out grocery delivery subscription.

The service will charge an annual membership fee of $98 for subscribers to access same-day delivery, which will be offered in 1,400 stores in 200 markets. By year-end, it will extend to a total of 1,600 stores — or more than 50% of the country.

The move allows the nation’s largest grocer to further tap into time-starved shoppers looking for convenience at a time when Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon and others to expand fresh-food delivery — one of the fastest growing e-commerce sectors.