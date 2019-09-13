September 13, 2019

TRUMP’S TAKE SCORES AGAIN: Nation agrees ‘mental health’ is the top gun issue.

President Trump’s focus on mental health as he considers ways to curb gun violence is backed by most Americans and the issue has even prompted a California Democrat to call for a suicide warning label to be stamped on weapons.

While most Democratic presidential candidates are pushing for strong gun control measures and bans, Trump is focused on tweaking background check standards and keeping guns from mentally troubled people.

A new Gallup poll found strong support for that approach. In the survey, most, 83%, blamed the “failure of the mental health system to identify individuals who are a danger to others.”

Access to guns was third at 69%.

Surging into second in the survey, at 79%, was “the spread of extremist viewpoints on the internet.”