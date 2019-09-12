September 12, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Hillary Clinton Is Still Pretending She Won.

She’s like Teddy Brewster in Arsenic and Old Lace, who was convinced he was actually Teddy Roosevelt. Everybody played along because it was just easier that way. But eventually, they had him committed to a mental institution for his own good.

I hope Hillary’s loved ones don’t do that to her. I don’t want her to go away to the funny farm. I want her to keep running around in public, humiliating herself for my amusement. I want her to serve as a constant reminder that things could always be worse.

I’m With Her (Downward Spiral)!