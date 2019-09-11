September 11, 2019

RIP: T. Boone Pickens, larger-than-life energy tycoon and Oklahoma State University diehard, dies at 91.

L.A. movie producers would have been hard-pressed to create an exaggerated Hollywood version of the real-life man.

“Ralph Waldo Emerson said, ‘Do not go where the path might lead, but instead go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.’ That was Boone,” said retired banker Alan White, one of Pickens’ closest friends. “Boone was always going some place where there was no path. He left trails all of his life. Many of us had the good fortune of being able to follow along with him.”

Pickens is the third Dallas business icon to die this year — following the deaths of Herb Kelleher in January and Ross Perot Sr. in July.