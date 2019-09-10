«

September 10, 2019

PUNCH THE MCCARTHYITE BULLY IN THE NOSE: One America News Network Files $10 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “One America News Network (OANN) filed a $10 million defamation lawsuit Monday against MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, alleging that the host “maliciously and recklessly” suggested on the air that the conservative news channel is a paid Russian state propaganda outlet. In addition to Maddow, OANN is suing MSNBC, Comcast Corporation and NBC Universal for defamation.”

Under the circumstances, I’m surprised there wasn’t at least one more zero on the claim.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:42 pm
