September 10, 2019

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST: James Cameron Wants You to ‘Wake the F*** Up’ About This Supposed Climate Crisis. “If Cameron really believed what he’s saying, he’d stop making movies. That industry has a huge carbon footprint. But not only is he making a sequel to Avatar, a movie everybody has forgotten about already, he’s planning four sequels. Avatar 5 is scheduled for release in 2027, which will be tough to do if we’ve already driven off the cliff with the radio cranked up and the top down. He doesn’t actually think we’re all doomed, or there’d be nobody left to buy tickets for his crummy movies.”

(Classical reference in headline.)