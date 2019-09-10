September 10, 2019

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: The Rise Of The Comfort College. “I started to reply. But a group of younger faculty in the front row demanded that I be quiet and let the students speak. And the students did. They had almost nothing to say about free speech; instead, they testified to the indignities they suffered at Williams. The dean of the college, who was in attendance, praised the students for their passion. And so began Williams College’s annus horribilis, a year marked by protests, marches, threats and demands — everything but rational argument.”

Cost of attending Williams College: $73,200 per year.