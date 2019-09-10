September 10, 2019

SUZANNE VENKER ON the elusive American husband. “If traditional sex roles were truly passé, as the culture has insisted for years, women would have no problem finding a husband. If it didn’t matter which sex is richer or more educated, women would be perfectly happy in the provider role and would marry any one of the countless men of lesser status who are clearly and readily available. But they aren’t doing that. And many of the women who are doing it are miserable.”

In my observation, even the most outspoken feminist women are okay with the man as provider.