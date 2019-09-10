September 10, 2019

PRIVACY: Popular period-tracking apps were found sharing extremely sensitive data to Facebook, including when users last had sex.

Privacy International’s report identified five apps which shared data with Facebook. It focused on two apps in particular — Maya and MIA Fem — which the report said were sharing alarming amounts of detail.

Maya has over five million downloads on the Google Play Store, while MIA Fem has one million.

Both apps had Facebook’s Software Development Kit (SDK). SDK lets apps use certain features, for example allowing users to log in via Facebook, and helps the apps manage their data. In return, the apps feed data back to Facebook.