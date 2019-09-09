September 9, 2019

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Valerie Plame Drives a Fast Car, So New Mexico Should Elect Her to Congress.

Well, whatever. It’s politics. Since when has the truth mattered? It’s not about what did or didn’t happen in real life. It’s about awesome stunt driving and strutting toward the camera in slow motion while somebody plays generic blues-rock. It’s about declaring yourself a victim of those evil Republicans. It’s about telling people what they want to hear about their hated enemies.

“Get your revenge: Vote for me!”

It’s pure nonsense, and I assume she’ll win.

Congratulations in advance, Valerie. Beats getting a real job, right?