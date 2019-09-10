September 10, 2019

PRIVACY: A proposed Denver law would ban police from using facial recognition technology.

Connor Swatling doesn’t want Big Brother watching you.

The Denver resident has introduced a ballot measure banning the Denver Police Department and every other city entity from using facial recognition technology for law enforcement purposes.

DPD does not currently use the technology, department spokesperson Sonny Jackson said. He added that the department does not use local or national databases that use the tech. Denver Police does operate more than 250 “HALO” cameras, but Jackson said those don’t have facial recognition capabilities.

Swatling’s initiated ordinance will need to receive more than 8,000 valid signatures to have the question appear before voters for the 2020 election.

He’s already launched a website for his campaign: 5280not1984.com.