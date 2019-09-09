September 9, 2019

FISHING EXPEDITION: DOJ Demands Apple And Google Reveal Names Of 10,000+ Users Of Gun Scope App. “It’s called the Obsidian 4 app, and it’s used to connect cell phones to ATN rifle smart scopes to calibrate them and allow live streaming and videos. A motion filed by the Department Of Justice Thursday demands that Apple and Google turn over the estimated10,000 plus names and identifying data of users. The motion revealed by Forbes Magazine sent ripples through the 2nd amendment community and should send shivers through anyone who believes in the 4th Amendment guarantees against illegal search and seizures.”