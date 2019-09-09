September 9, 2019

MEH. EVAN MCMULLIN WITH A MORE INTERESTING SEX LIFE. Mark Sanford: Yes, I’m running for president in the Republican primary against Trump.

So he’s not going to beat Trump in the primary, because Trump is overwhelmingly popular with Republican voters. He’s not going to stand as a shining alternative of propriety to Trump because he’s Mark Sanford. So what’s he going to do? Mostly divert some money to political consultants. To be fair, I’m pretty sure that was the purpose of the Evan McMullin candidacy.