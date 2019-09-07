September 7, 2019

THAT WAS FAST: Patriots To Sign WR Antonio Brown. “Brown was released by the Raiders after requesting it on Instagram. Before that, he’d posted a video to YouTube using a recorded conversation with Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, asking him to essentially drop the shenanigans and play football.”

As Jim Geraghty tweets, “It all comes down to whether the past few weeks were something of an elaborate ruse by AB to get out of Oakland, or whether he really is as erratic, combative and unstable as he seemed. If it’s the latter, Belichick won’t put up with it for long,” adding, “Somewhere in Washington, Dan Snyder is looking at the Raiders and saying, ‘man, that franchise has problems.'”