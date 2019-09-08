September 8, 2019

‘PLEASE APOLOGIZE:’ KAMALA HARRIS LAUGHED AND THOUGHT IT WAS ‘WELL SAID’ TO CALL TRUMP’S ACTIONS ‘MENTALLY RETARDED.’

And of course, CBS is there to assist in damage control after her gaffe with this headline: An insult was lobbed at Trump at a Kamala Harris event. She says it was “offensive” and “hurtful.”

Harris told CBS News’ Caitlin Huey-Burns in an exclusive interview that she did not register the offensive term used in the moment, saying she did not “hear or process or in any way condone” it.

“It’s an incredibly offensive term,” Harris said in an interview. “It’s offensive and you would think that in the year 2019, people would have a much better understanding of how hurtful a term like that can be.”

“I heard him talk about the other stuff and then that came later and it was not something that I really heard or processed … or in any way condone, that’s for sure,” Harris continued.