September 7, 2019

GREAT MOMENTS IN CHUTZPAH: Mick Jagger blasts Trump for bad manners, lies, environment.

Related: “When the Rolling Stones go on tour, they’re not flying coach class with the rest of us. Instead, the band jets off in a personalized plane that is surprisingly sophisticated. Even though the rock ‘n’ rollers still play as hard as ever after more than 45 years of touring, their custom Boeing 737-400 isn’t furnished with zebra-print anything. Instead, it’s outfitted with comfy, brown leather seats, according to Journal Now.”