September 7, 2019

TOP GEAR COMES TO THE MOTORTREND APP:

For more than a decade, we’ve followed them around the world. Vietnam. The Makgadikgadi and the Kalahari. Bolivia’s “Death Road.” The North Pole and the Transfăgărășan Highway. Starting August 30, Top Gear is coming to MotorTrend—with 24 seasons of classic Top Gear UK (yes, including all the Clarkson-Hammond-May years) in the U.S. and Canada. Available exclusively on the MotorTrend App, the Ultimate Top Gear Collection launches with 170 episodes of Top Gear UK spanning season 2 through 25, the Top Gear UK India Special, and three seasons of Top Gear: Extra Gear. Plus, you’ll also enjoy episodes 1-5 of the Best of Top Gear compilation, a MotorTrend exclusive.

It’s not perfect — as with the episodes that Amazon streamed up until late last year, some classic bits were removed. Season 10 from 2007 seems particularly hard it. When the show’s storage facility was burned due to arson between seasons, the show’s hosts sat in ratty old furniture and an used an old CRT TV as their monitor for their news segments — and Jeremy Clarkson blamed the fire on rival British car show Fifth Gear (with their approval as a PR stunt):

A gag involving Porsche-designed pipes was clipped out:

And a season nine gag involving Clarkson taking a chainsaw to “the Cool Wall” of car photos when Richard Hammond had the temerity to place a motorcycle on the wall was also snipped:

I’m not sure if these cuts were due to the BBC’s notorious political correctness, or if they were edited out when the shows aired on American TV to make room for commercials, but they’re a reminder that while the MotorTrend’s collection of Top Gear episodes isn’t perfect, there’s a lot here to stream, if you’re a car fan, and fell in love with the show in its Amazon Grand Tour format, and are looking to see the progression from an — almost — sensible car show to its current over-the-top MTV-meets-early David Letterman crazy cartoon format.