September 6, 2019

WELL, IT’S FACEBOOK: Facebook’s Dating Service is Full of Red Flags. “If you open Facebook’s mobile app today, it will likely suggest that you try the company’s new Dating service, which just launched in the U.S. after a rollout in 19 other countries last year. But with the company’s track record of mishandling user data, and its business model of monetizing our sensitive information to power third-party targeted advertising, potential users should view Facebook’s desire to peek into our bedrooms as a huge red flag.”

Plus: “Bad at data privacy, but good at dating privacy? Doubtful.”