September 6, 2019

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Progressive Website ThinkProgress Is Shutting Down Because Nobody Wants To Buy It.

Flashback: ThinkProgress Staffers Unionize With Writers Guild.

Update: “There was certainly a time, more than a decade ago now, when the name ‘Think Progress’ may have been seen as a home for a certain brand of wonky, young progressives who were considered hot stuff at the time. But let’s face it, thinking isn’t nearly as hip as it once was on the far left. Now it’s more about emoting and resistance and canceling enemies. Sites like Now This and Upworthy seem designed to cater to these newer progressives who need emotional content more than they need that ‘one chart’ that explains everything.”

Why, it’s like social media is a virus of the mind, or something.