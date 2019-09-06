September 6, 2019

HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE MUSSOLINI TREATMENT DECADES AGO: Robert Mugabe, Strongman Who Cried, ‘Zimbabwe Is Mine,’ Dies at 95.

Flashback, 2005: Black Zimbabweans nostalgic for era of white rule:

An elderly peasant in another village, Makupila Muzamba, said that hunger today is worse than ever before in his seven decades or so, and said: “I want the white man’s government to come back. Even if whites were oppressing us, we could get jobs and things were cheap compared to today.”

His wife, Mugombo Mudenda, remembered that as a younger woman she used to eat meat, drink tea, use sugar and buy soap. But now she cannot even afford corn gruel. “I miss the days of white rule,” she said.

Nearly every peasant I’ve spoken to in Zimbabwe echoed those thoughts.