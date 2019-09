WHEN THE LEFT IS LOSING, it’s always because institutions are broken. Now it’s the Supreme Court, we’re told, because it might not support a gun ban. It takes a special kind of chutzpah, though, to approve Democratic threats of court-packing while purporting to stand for “judicial independence.” But lefty academics are up to it!

Full disclosure: I’m on an amicus brief in this case, in support of gun rights.

UPDATE: Not all law professors: