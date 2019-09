TAMMY BRUCE: Eric McCormack and Debra Messing tweets expose totalitarian instincts of liberals. “From Rep. Maxine Waters calling for personal direct harassment of Trump supporters, to Mr. Castro, who released the names and employers of Trump donors in Texas, and now for these two sitcom actors calling for a list of political heretics, the point is to frighten, intimidate, bully and threaten people into silence and retreat.”

Shut up or else, they explained.