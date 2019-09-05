September 5, 2019
TUCKER CARLSON: AFTER ‘DESTROYING AND DEGRADING RURAL AMERICA,’ WALMART NOW WANTS TO LECTURE THEM ABOUT GUNS.
Carlson called Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s “strident statement calling on Congress to ban many semi-automatic rifles” a “big step” that has people who used to hate the retailer suddenly on its side.
“It’s a fascinating turnaround,” he said after playing several media clips. “For years, you’ll remember, Walmart was the target of coordinated attacks from the left. Progressives accused the company of destroying small towns, and of exploiting workers.”
The retail giant figured out, Carlson noted, that it could “buy immunity from criticism by mouthing left wing pieties.”
Flashback: “Leslie Dach: a well-known progressive and former senior aide to Vice President Al Gore. In July 2006, Dach was installed as the public relations chief for Wal-Mart. He drafted a number of other progressives into the company, seeking to change the company’s way of doing business: its culture, its politics, and most importantly its products.”