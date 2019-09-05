September 5, 2019

TUCKER CARLSON: AFTER ‘DESTROYING AND DEGRADING RURAL AMERICA,’ WALMART NOW WANTS TO LECTURE THEM ABOUT GUNS.

Carlson called Walmart CEO Doug McMillon’s “strident statement calling on Congress to ban many semi-automatic rifles” a “big step” that has people who used to hate the retailer suddenly on its side.

“It’s a fascinating turnaround,” he said after playing several media clips. “For years, you’ll remember, Walmart was the target of coordinated attacks from the left. Progressives accused the company of destroying small towns, and of exploiting workers.”

The retail giant figured out, Carlson noted, that it could “buy immunity from criticism by mouthing left wing pieties.”