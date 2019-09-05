September 5, 2019

KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: Let’s Swap San Francisco for Greenland.

Look, I have never liked the Bay Area. While California’s politics may have chased me away, I have always loved everything else about the state, except San Francisco and its environs.

The weather is always awful. The Giants play there. They have a problem with human feces on the sidewalks. The Giants play there. The city launched the public career of Kamala Harris.

The Giants play there.

Now they’ve decided that some friends of mine are domestic terrorists.

The city has become a festering boil on America. It needs to go.