CAPTAIN OBVIOUS. THE LOGIC IS ON THE ORDER OF “WE’RE ALL NAKED UNDER OUR CLOTHES!”: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Electoral College: “if it wasn’t specifically in the Constitution … it would be unconstitutional”.

What he’s really not getting is is that this doesn’t mean it’s a bad idea, or that getting rid of it is a good idea. (Hint it isn’t and it also isn’t.)