September 5, 2019

ROGER SIMON: It’s Time for Conservatives to Build their Own Hollywood.

What is needed here by investors on the right is a little guts for a change. It shouldn’t be so hard, but somehow it is–or has been. It’s obviously true that film, theatre, publishing are risky investments, but the center-to-right audience is huge. Plenty of “proof of concept” exists with films like “The Blind Side,” “Lone Survivor” and “American Sniper” just some examples of box offices smashes that fit that profile.

Now those movies have something in common other than their ideologies — they’re good. (They also don’t hammer you over the head with their views.) And that, of course, is the bottom line. If art isn’t well made, it doesn’t matter where its heart is. And if it isn’t free to skewer both sides — like Dave Chappelle’s hilarious new show that apparently has offended the left — it isn’t worth much either.