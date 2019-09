LOOK, SOMETIMES THE CONTACT LENS COMES OFF AND THE VAMPIRE EYE IS REVEALED. YOU THINK JOE BIDDEN COMMITS GAFFES? YOU TRY BEING THREE THOUSAND YEARS OLD. IT’S NOT LIKE THE BRAIN RETRIEVAL SYSTEM WAS DESIGNED FOR VAMPIRES. OR SOCIALISTS. BUT I REPEAT MYSELF: Joe Biden’s Eye Fills With Blood During CNN Climate Town Hall.