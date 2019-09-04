September 4, 2019

WELL, THAT’S NOT PROMISING: About that disastrous race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination…. “What a mess! Biden is too old and too mentally weak to be President, yet he’s just sitting there at the top, immobile. And the only other strong candidates are the distinctly lefty Warren and Sanders. Harris cannot advance to double digits. And the mayor of a small city is inexplicably parked in fifth place. What about all the governors? Have they all dropped out, or are some of them still in and invisible? The polls are awful for the Democrats, who’ve exacerbated their problem with their structure for the debates.”