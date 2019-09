PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Although to be honest, Rolling Stone has always had a soft spot for terrorists, from Jann Wenner proposing the headline “Charles Manson Is Innocent” according to biographer Joe Hagen, to its cover story in 2013 making Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev look like he’s just walked out of a photo shoot for the Doors in 1967.