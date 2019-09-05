September 5, 2019

PLANNED PARENTHOOD HAS AN APP TO LET YOU ORDER BIRTH CONTROL. But read this: “The Trump administration is doing everything it can to undermine Planned Parenthood’s law-abiding, science-based reproductive health services. But Planned Parenthood has a powerful weapon in its arsenal: tech that increases access to care.”

Except that Republicans have been trying to make birth control pills available over the counter, and Democrats have blocked it — to protect Planned Parenthood’s profits.