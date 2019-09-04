September 4, 2019

PAULA BOLYARD: Recovering from Labor.

I didn’t have a choice about joining a union when I was hired by CBS and then ABC. They told me that if I wanted to work, I had to pay dues to AFTRA (the American Federation of TV and Radio Artists). “I’m not an ‘artist’!” I complained. “I don’t want to pay a middleman, and I don’t want some actor setting my working conditions.”

“Too bad,” was the answer. “This is a union shop.”

Today, 28 states no longer force workers to join unions. Last year, the Supreme Court declared that unions forcing government workers to pay dues is unconstitutional. After that, hundreds of thousands of workers stopped paying union dues. Good. Unions tend to be enemies of workplace innovation and individual choice.

Also, some of their leaders are thieves.