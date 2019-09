THE POLITICAL CLASS STRIKES BACK: Today was a very dark day for British democracy. They’ll be lucky if they’re not hanging from lampposts before it’s over.

Related: “Civil unrest is a political response. We can speculate on others.” I wonder if Brits will be as dedicated to their democracy as Hong Kongers seem to be.

UPDATE: Phillip Lee is why we voted Leave: His defection to the Lib Dems sums up the arrogance of the establishment. Like I said, lampposts.