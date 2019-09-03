September 3, 2019

A MESSAGE FOR “THE SQUAD” ABOUT “TOXIC MASCULINITY:” “The murder of Shahd Haj Khalil and other honor killings in the Palestinian society have noting to do with toxic masculinity–however, there is a cultural toxicity that you haven’t mentioned. . . . According to a UN Women rights report, a staggering 60%-70% of all married Palestinian women regularly experience domestic physical and physiological violence and abuse. What kind of hellhole society is this? . . . Comrade Rashida! There isn’t enough lipstick in all of Macy’s to paint virtue on this ugly pig. If you really want to help, why not work with your buddy Linda Sarsour and organize a national march dedicated to stopping honor killings in your culture and the prosecution of the perpetrators worldwide? Of course, I’m happy to volunteer to hold the banner during this event.”