BLOOMBERG LAW’S FALSE AND MISLEADING REPORT ABOUT LEIF OLSON: From Josh Blackman at the Volokh Conspiracy. As Blackman notes, even Vox of all Websites has figured out that Leif was being sarcastic in his 2016 anti-Breitbart Facebook post, adding, “Moreover, Bloomberg’s fact-checking failed. Penn’s reporting about Leif’s legal career contains at least one falsehood…Bloomberg should retract the piece, and apologize to Olson.”