September 4, 2019

HMM: MRI, CT scan use continues to rise, in spite of health risks. “Despite a push to reduce the use of medical scans and limit exposure to radiation, researchers say there has been a reacceleration of imaging use.”

So it’s a mixed bag. When our daughter was younger, she had a chronic undiagnosed sinus infection. We strongly suspected it — it was showing up in her behavior as well as her symptoms, she seemed depressed and not herself — but her idiot pediatrician diagnosed her withe “Eeyore Personality.” No, really. We took her to the top ENT in town, he looked up her nose and then — pretty clearly just humoring us — put her in his fancy new head CT scan machine. He did a scan, did a double-take at the results, and said “we’re gonna have to do something about this.” A minor balloon-surgery procedure later and she was fine.

We got rid of the pediatrician.