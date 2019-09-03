September 3, 2019

QUESTION ASKED: Do progressive municipal leaders want their cities to fail?

As Robert Conquest’s third law of politics states, “The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies.”

The real question is why voters excuse decades of failure by “Progressive” municipalities. As Jay Nordlinger wrote in 2010 when the failed city of Detroit was making headlines and photo spreads thanks to its Hiroshima-like bombed out landscape, “If people are voting a certain way — maybe it’s because they want to. Maybe they know full well what they’re doing. Sometimes you have to take no — such as ‘no to Republicanism’ — for an answer.”