September 4, 2019

SOD OFF, SWAMPY: Vegan woman demands neighbour stop using meat on barbecue due to smell.

The massage therapist has been embroiled in a battle with Toan Vu, his wife and children since late 2018.

After her claims were rejected by a tribunal earlier this year on lack of evidence, she applied to the Supreme Court of Western Australia for right of appeal. It was also turned down in July.

Lawyer John Hammond said going to the Supreme Court was an “extreme option” — but it hadn’t stopped Ms Carden from further appealing the case.

She told Nine News she believed her neighbours were “absolutely deliberate” in allowing their smells to cross into her yard.

And it’s not just the smell of meat and fish that has made her furious — it’s the smell of cigarettes and the sound of children playing with basketballs.

“It’s been devastating, it’s been turmoil, it’s been unrest, I haven’t been able to sleep,” Ms Carden said.