September 3, 2019

MASS. JUDGE TO ANTIFA: “Stay out of Boston.”

Three of the 36 anti-Straight Pride Parade protesters being arraigned today were ordered to “stay out of Boston” by a judge who said he wouldn’t even allow one of them to visit relatives in Jamaica Plain.

All three were accused of assault and battery on police at Saturday’s downtown parade, with two of them also arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on disorderly and resisting arrest charges. Others also arraigned today were told to stay out of downtown.

Judge Thomas Horgan said the three risked being put in jail for 90 days if they didn’t follow his instructions. “Stay out of Boston,” Horgan repeated when the attorney for one of the men asked that his client only be forbidden from downtown Boston so he could visit relatives in Jamaica Plain.

“They’re going to have to go visit him, then,” Horgan said.