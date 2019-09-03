September 3, 2019

HOW THE MEDIA TURNED A TRUMP APPOINTEE WHO MOCKED ALT-RIGHT ANTI-SEMITES INTO AN ANTI-SEMITE:

On August 12, conservative lawyer Leif Olson began work in the Trump administration’s Department of Labor. On September 3, he resigned, after Bloomberg Law published what seemed to be a shocking expose of his anti-Semitism. The only problem: the entire allegation was false. Simply put, poor reporting took Olson’s clear mockery of Breitbart and the alt-right and recast it as support. Here’s how.

Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and it all makes sense. Read the whole thing.

I assume Olson’s resignation will be belatedly unaccepted as this becomes a conservative cause celebre online today. Maybe even you-know-who will weigh in with a tweet or two; a case of the media falsely accusing someone on his side as bigoted to serve its own agenda is political gold for him, a smoking gun that they’re cutthroat and can’t be trusted in their commentary on Trump himself. Coincidentally, this episode is playing out on the same day that Axios is reporting that allies of Trump are raising money to investigate the social-media (and personal?) histories of members of the media, a process that’s already resulted in embarrassment for the New York Times.

“Good luck finding anyone in conservative activism who has a problem with those tactics after episodes like this. Turnabout is fair play,” he concludes.